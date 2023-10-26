5 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Kupwara district

India

5 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Kupwara district

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:27 pm Oct 26, 202306:27 pm

J&K: Encounter underway in Kupwara's Machhal sector, 5 terrorists killed

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel on Thursday in the Kupwara district's Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). "Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on X.

J&K Police, Indian Army foiled infiltration bid in Kupwara

Earlier in the day, a joint operation between Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army personnel also foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. "In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies on October 26, 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Kupwara sector. Operations are in progress," tweeted the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

Check out Army's X post here

High-level meeting held in Srinagar on Wednesday

A high-level meeting with top officials and security agencies from J&K was conducted on Wednesday in Srinagar to evaluate security measures. During the meeting, the role of foreign terrorists' involvement in Kashmir was discussed. "The number of foreign terrorists has gone up again as local recruitments have gone down drastically," said an officer.

46 terrorists killed in J&K this year, 37 were Pakistanis

Reportedly, 46 terrorists were killed by security forces this year. Among them, 37 were Pakistanis, while nine were residents. An official stated that this is the first time in 33 years of terrorism in J&K that foreigners have been slain more than local terrorists. According to a report from the Union Home Ministry, 130 terrorists are currently active in the region, with half of them being foreign nationals.