Indian Railways announces 283 special trains for Chhath Puja

By Riya Baibhawi 02:02 pm Oct 26, 202302:02 pm

Indian Railways announced special trains to accommodate crowd during festival season

In anticipation of the upcoming Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has revealed plans to introduce 283 special trains to accommodate the increased number of travelers and ease congestion. These trains will service key routes throughout the country, especially in the eastern part of the country where the festival is primarily celebrated. In 2022, at least 2,614 trips were made by 216 Puja Special trains, as per the Indian Railways.

Why does this story matter?

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival that is mostly observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. In Nepal, it is celebrated in the provinces of Madhesh and Lumbini. Per the Indian Railways, the special trains will be on the following routes: Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur-Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras-Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul, and others.

Crowd control measures at major stations

To ensure orderly boarding, the Ministry of Railways has emphasized the importance of managing crowds by organizing lines at terminal stations under the watchful eye of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Additional RPF staff have been stationed at major hubs to guarantee passenger safety. Railway officers have been assigned emergency duties at key stations to facilitate the smooth operation of trains, while personnel are on hand in various sections to address any disruptions in service as quickly as possible.

Passenger assistance and medical facilities

Railways informed that efforts have also been made to provide regular and timely updates on train arrivals and departures, complete with platform numbers. "May I Help You" booths have been set up at crucial stations, staffed by RPF officers and TTEs to offer assistance and guidance to travelers. Medical teams are on standby at major stations, with ambulances and paramedical crews also available if needed.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares list of special trains

Special trains for Bihar

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway Zone has announced that 42 special trains will run between Delhi and Bihar. As per the Financial Express, these Chhath Puja special trains will run from New Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) to Patna Junction, Gaya, and Jaynagar. Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals of Bihar, a state with a population of over 13 crore.