Delhi to get new road to reduce airport travel time

Auto

By Akash Pandey 01:05 pm Oct 02, 202301:05 pm

New ring road will reduce travel time between Delhi and NCR

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced the launch of Urban Extension Road 2, a significant ring road project in Delhi. Speaking with the Indian Diaspora at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, Gadkari said the road would open within the next 2-3 months. This road is set to cut down travel time and congestion for commuters heading to the airport, potentially allowing travelers to reach their destination in just 20 minutes.

India aims to become top automobile manufacturing hub

During his speech, Gadkari also shared India's ambitious goal of becoming the world's top automobile manufacturing hub within the next three to four years. He pointed out that the size of the automobile industry in India had grown from Rs. 4.5 lakh crore to Rs. 12.5 lakh crore in the past nine years, providing jobs for 4.5 crore people nationwide. This expansion demonstrates India's dedication to boosting its automobile manufacturing capabilities and generating more employment opportunities.

Transitioning away from diesel and petrol

Gadkari spoke about the government's plan to gradually shift away from using diesel and petrol in vehicles. He mentioned Nagpur as an example, where tractors, buses, and cars are running on bio-CNG. Gadkari shared his vision of freeing India from petrol and diesel dependency, recognizing that it's a challenging goal to achieve but not impossible. The move toward alternative fuels aligns with global efforts to lower carbon emissions and encourage sustainable transportation solutions.