Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 23, 2023 | 12:49 pm 3 min read

Delhi rape accused officer's lawyer said that Premoday Khakha had vasectomy in 2003

The lawyer for the main accused in the Delhi rape case has reportedly made a shocking claim and dismissed allegations that his client impregnated the victim. He stated that Premoday Khakha was unable to impregnate anyone since he had a vasectomy 20 years ago, India Today reported. Khakha is accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating his deceased friend's minor daughter. His wife, Seema, has been accused of covering up the crime by giving the girl medications to end her pregnancy.

Allegations against Khakha 'unfounded': Lawyer

The accused couple was on Tuesday presented before a Delhi court, which placed them in one-day judicial custody. Soon after the court directions, the lawyer representing the couple, Umashankar Gautam, said that the allegations against Khakha were "unfounded," and they are ready to face any challenge, according to News18. He reportedly claimed that Khakha underwent a vasectomy 20 years ago and it was not possible for him to impregnate the girl.

Delhi Police charges couple with rape, conspiracy, miscarriage

Khakha also underwent a potency test on Tuesday, per India Today. This test is taken in a criminal case of sexual assault or rape to understand whether an accused is capable of engaging in sexual acts. The Delhi Police alleged that Khakha raped the girl multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021. His wife is accused of terminating the minor's pregnancy several times. The couple faces rape charges, criminal conspiracy, and causing miscarriage without a woman's consent.

DCW chief seeks home minister's intervention, treatment at AIIMS

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Delhi Police to let her meet with the girl. She also urged Shah to order an inquiry and to transfer the girl to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for better treatment. Although Maliwal wasn't allowed to meet the girl and her mother, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson was allowed to interact with the mother.

Shocking details surfaced on Tuesday

On Tuesday, more shocking details emerged in the case. NDTV reported that the victim was drugged before each sexual assault. Citing police sources, it said that she even reportedly woke up with injuries on her body in one instance. The first assault on her occurred shortly after the girl's mother sent her to live with Khakha in October 2020 in Delhi's Burari following her father's death.

