How to manage COVID-19 in different patients, according to AIIMS

Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 01:00 pm

As India battles a dreadful second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has advised measures for clinical guidance for the treatment of the disease in patients with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms.

Here's your guide on how to treat the coronavirus based on your symptoms.

What to do in case of mild disease?

A person is said to have a mild disease if they are suffering from cold, cough, and/or fever, but not shortness of breath.

Such patients are advised to isolate themselves at home.

They should maintain appropriate physical distance from others, be properly hydrated, and stay in touch with their physician.

Peripheral oxygen saturation should be monitored at home.

However, the patient should seek immediate medical attention if they experience:

1) Difficulty in breathing.

2) High grade fever or severe cough, especially if lasting for more than five days.

People with existing illnesses such as diabetes and obesity should be more carefully monitored.

Tablet Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day for three to five days) may also be considered.

What to do in case of moderate disease?

A patient is said to have moderate infection if their respiratory rate is equal to or greater than 24/minute and/or their oxygen saturation level is less than or equal to 93% on room air.

Such a patient should be admitted to a hospital ward.

Doctors should target 92-96% oxygen level and a non-rebreathing face mask should be preferred for oxygenation.

Patients needing supplemental oxygen therapy should be encouraged to perform awake proning.

An injection of Methylprednisolone 0.5 to 1 mg/kg in two separate doses should be administered for a duration of five to 10 days.

If the patient shows improvement, the dose may be switched to oral route.

However, if the condition worsens, a Serial Chest X-Ray or High-resolution CT should be done.

What to do in case of severe disease?

A person is said to have a severe infection if they have a respiratory rate of more than 30/minute and/or oxygen saturation level less than 90% on room air.

Such a patient should be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

Doctors should consider using High-flow humidified nasal cannula (HFNC) if the patient has an increasing oxygen requirement.

An injection of Methylprednisolone 1 to 2 mg/kg in two separate doses should be administered for a duration of five to 10 days.

A weight-based intermediate dose of prophylactic UFH or LMWH is also advisable.

However, if the condition worsens, a Serial Chest X-Ray or High-resolution CT should be done.

Discharge can be done upon improvement and as per hospital norms.

Disclaimer: Do consult your doctor

This article is based on the guidelines shared by AIIMS. Knowledge is important in testing times like these. But, we strongly recommend consulting a doctor in case of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease.

You can read the complete guidelines here