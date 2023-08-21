Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi officer accused of raping minor

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 21, 2023 | 04:53 pm 3 min read

Delhi: Minor girl raped for months, given abortion pills by accused's wife

Premoday Khakha, who is accused of raping a minor girl, is reportedly an associate director at Delhi's Women and Child Development Department. According to his LinkedIn profile, Khakha works as a nodal officer for the implementation of programs of juvenile justice (JJ) and Integrated Child Protection Scheme. He is also a member of the drafting committee for JJ (Care and Protection of Children) Rules.

Khakha arrested over sexual assault charges

In a major development, Khakha was arrested by the police on Monday, reported the news outlet Mint. Providing an update, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they are interrogating the accused and "his statement is being recorded." "Any other witnesses or accused will be made a part of the investigation," he added.

Accused official's wife force-fed victim abortion pills: Report

According to the news outlet News18, sources in the know revealed that the accused's wife force-fed the 14-year-old victim abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy after she got pregnant after months of abuse. While the official statement of the victim girl is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, she continues to undergo treatment at a hospital.

Victim lived with accused and his family between 2020-21

The victim lost her father in 2020 and lived with the accused and his family from October 2020 to February 2021. During that time, she was allegedly sexually harassed, physically molested, and raped by Khakha. However, the case came to light after the minor girl began experiencing anxiety attacks and was taken to a counselor, who helped her open up about the abuse.

Details on FIR by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the accused man under numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Furthermore, the wife of the accused has also been charged under IPC Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR for aiding him in the crime and not reporting the matter to the cops.

Delhi CM orders suspension of accused official

Furthermore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the accused government official amid public outrage. If found guilty, the official could face life imprisonment or a minimum of 20 years, while his wife could face up to 10 years in prison for aiding him and not reporting it to the police.

DCW demands probe against accused

On Monday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also demanded a probe against the accused. "We (DCW) have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi government because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken," Maliwal told ANI.

You can watch Maliwal's reaction here

