Delhi: CM Kejriwal suspends officer accused of raping minor

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 21, 2023 | 02:52 pm 2 min read

Delhi's senior officer suspended amid rape allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of a deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter multiple times and impregnating her, PTI reported. Kejriwal also requested a detailed report from the chief secretary in this regard by 5:00pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the official's wife is facing charges for providing medicine to the victim to terminate the pregnancy. The Delhi government has also emphasized taking stern action in the case.

Victim narrates traumatic ordeal during counseling

The issue came to the surface after the victim—now in Class 12—narrated her ordeal to a counselor at St. Stephen's Hospital, where she was admitted following an anxiety attack. The hospital then informed the police. She was allegedly raped several times between November 2020 and January 2021. The girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 and had another anxiety attack in August. She has also accused the officer's wife of forcing her to terminate her pregnancy through medicines.

Legal action and outcry ensue

The case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, per ANI. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal condemned the incident and asked the Delhi Police to arrest the accused immediately. "We are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him," the DCW chief added.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj denounces incident

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also denounced the incident as "horrific" and stated that it "shamed humanity." "Action should have been taken by now. Since action was not taken, CM Arvind Kejriwal has himself ordered the suspension of the official," he told ANI. Reportedly, the accused Premoday Khakha was the girl's local guardian, and she referred to him as "mama" (maternal uncle).

