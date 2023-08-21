Ram Temple to be consecrated in January after Makar Sankranti

Ram Temple to be consecrated in January after Makar Sankranti

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 21, 2023

The consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is set to take place in January 2024

The consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, awaited by millions of devotees, is set to take place between January 16 and 24 next year, following Makar Sankranti. Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai announced that the idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum after the construction of the first floor of the two-story temple. While the construction of the sanctum sanctorum has been completed, the roof is about 80% complete.

Why does this story matter?

The Ram Temple has been a controversial issue for decades, and its consecration could influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Babri Mosque, which earlier stood at the site and was claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, was illegally demolished in 1992 by a revanchist mob of kar sevaks led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Supreme Court allowed the temple's construction in 2019 in a unanimous decision.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony invitations and preparations

Rai visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and met with seers. He informed them that the construction of the sanctum sanctorum was complete and invited them to attend the 10-day Pran Pratishtha or the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. Formal invitations for the ceremony will be sent to seers from all sects across India in November. Rai stated that construction will continue during devotees' visits to the temple, adding that this will not be a hindrance.

Devotees' dreams realized, leaders express support

Rai said, "The dream of crores of Ram devotees will soon be fulfilled and after years of controversy, Ram Lalla is now going to be seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya." Meanwhile, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, expressed his hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that "India may continue on its path of development."

