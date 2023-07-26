Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR: Roads waterlogged, schools closed

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 26, 2023 | 10:34 am 1 min read

Delhi and its neighboring areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in many streets. According to reports, vehicular traffic was also affected as the visibility on the roads was very low. Meanwhile, the authorities in Noida and Greater Noida declared a holiday in all schools up to Class 12 on Wednesday owing to the downpour.

Delhi's busiest areas waterlogged

A video shared by ANI showed one of Delhi's busiest areas, the ITO road, waterlogged. The Mayur Vihar area was also seen waterlogged due to the rainfall. Moreover, several houses and roads in Greater Noida were inundated as the water level of the Hindon River increased. Notably, the region experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday as well.

IMD predicts moderate rainfall till Friday

Per NDTV, the Yamuna River was flowing at 205.45m in Delhi at 7:00am on Tuesday morning, breaching the danger level mark of 205.33m. On Monday, the water level was recorded at 206.56m. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the national capital until Friday.

