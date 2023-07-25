All about revamped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan opening tomorrow

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 25, 2023 | 08:24 pm 2 min read

The government approved the redevelopment project in January 2017(Photo credit: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Wednesday. Notably, the complex—also known as the Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC)—is the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit in September this year. Here's everything you need to know about the structure.

Visuals of ITPO complex premises

Project was approved in 2017

The government approved the redevelopment project in January 2017 at a cost of Rs. 2,254 crore, per reports. The campus is spread across 123 acres and has been revamped by keeping the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector in mind. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the IECC complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

Complex shape resembles 'shankha'

The building's reportedly shape resembles a shankha (conch shell). Its walls and facades feature elements of Indian traditional art and culture, such as "Surya Shakti" for solar energy, "Zero to ISRO" for space achievements, and "Pancha Mahabhuta" representing fundamental elements: Aakash (sky), Vayu (air), Agni (fire), Jal (water), and Prithvi (earth). Additionally, paintings and tribal art from various regions adorn the convention center.

IECC has multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums

As for features, the IECC complex has multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheater, and a business center. The amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 people, while the multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of 7,000 people—larger than the seating capacity of Australia's Sydney Opera House.

IECC among top 10 exhibition, convention complexes

The IECC complex also features parking spaces for over 5,500 vehicles. The redeveloped complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes globally. There are seven exhibition halls, providing innovative spaces to showcase products, innovations, and ideas. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art venues offer exhibitors and companies an ideal platform to connect with their audience, facilitating business growth and networking opportunities.

More about complex's facilities

Other facilities at the convention center include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room for 16 languages with cutting-edge technology, and advanced AV systems with large video walls. It is an energy-efficient building with a light management system with sensors, a state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance, and centralized air conditioning.

