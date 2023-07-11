India

On camera: Bus-car collision on Delhi-Meerut Highway leaves 6 dead

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 11, 2023 | 12:36 pm 1 min read

The bus was coming from wrong direction (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, six passengers died and two others sustained critical injuries after their car was hit by a bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. An eight-year-old child was among the two critically injured in the accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera. Reportedly, the bus was coming from the wrong direction. The driver has been arrested.

Accident was bus driver's fault: Official

RK Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, "The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. "The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver. He was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi," Kushwaha added.

Deceased include 2 children

The official added that the deceased included two children. All of the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. "The occupants of the car were members of the same family," he said. Meanwhile, the bus belonged to the Bal Bharti School in Noida and there were no students onboard.

