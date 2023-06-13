Business

Delhi-Mumbai flight costs Rs. 14,000: Why airfares are soaring

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023

India's domestic airfares are among world's costliest

The airfares for one-way flights from Delhi to Mumbai, one of India's busiest routes, have recently seen a significant price surge. On Monday, a 24-hour advance ticket was priced at Rs. 14,000, going up to around Rs. 30,000 for non-stop flights. This is considered one of the highest domestic airfares globally.

Domestic flights in US and UK cheaper than India

According to reports, even with a depreciating rupee, an Indian flier would find cheaper deals at the last minute on the busiest domestic routes of the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), South Korea, Australia, China, and South Africa. Brazil has higher domestic fares than India, though, with the last-minute ticket price for a non-stop Sao Paulo-Rio de Janeiro flight being Rs. 27,000.

Airfares started rising in September last year

Airfares in India for domestic flights started increasing in September 2022 when the Centre removed the upper and lower fare caps imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the airlines were authorized to determine ticket prices. "If capacity is low and demand is high and input costs are not reduced, then rates will be high," he added.

Suspension of Go First flights behind rising airfares

Another reason for the rise in airfares across India is the suspension of Go First flights. The domestic civil aviation industry is struggling to fill that sudden capacity void, Mint reported, quoting data from online travel portals. "Airfares are expected to remain higher than those in pre-COVID times by over 30-40%," said Jay Bhatia, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

Airlines carried 13.2 million domestic passengers in May

News18 reported that a surge in fuel prices and inflation are also key factors behind the increase in domestic airfares. Fuel cost has seen a rise of 76% in 2022 as compared to 2019, the report added. Separately, airlines carried a record 13.2 million domestic passengers this May, surpassing the previous record of 13.02 million domestic passengers set in December 2019.

