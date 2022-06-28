India

Gurugram: Minor girl raped in hotel after offering bike ride

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 28, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

The accused, identified as Pradeep, took the girl to a hotel near Chhattarpur for two consecutive days and raped her.

A 15-year-old girl in Gurugram was allegedly raped by an acquaintance who offered her a ride on his bike and took her to a hotel instead, the police said. The accused—identified as Pradeep—took the girl to a hotel near Chhattarpur for two consecutive days and raped her there. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police added.

Details What do we know about the incident?

Reportedly, the victim's mother has lodged a complaint against the accused alleging that her daughter was raped on Thursday (June 23) when she had gone to a nearby market to buy some goods. A tailor by profession, her mother said she had sent her daughter to buy some raw material from a market in the nearby village when the incident took place.

Incident How did the incident come to light?

The woman said when she sent her daughter to the market, she came back without the required material and said she couldn't find it. The teenager said the same thing the next day when her mother sent her to the market again. "She then started complaining of a headache and I grew suspicious," she added. Following this, the victim told her about the incident.

Quote Accused offer her a ride on both days

In her complaint, the girl's mother stated, "When I asked her...she told me Pradeep had offered her a ride both the days and had taken her a hotel near Chhattarpur and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anybody about it."

Police Accused booked under IPC, POSCO Act

The accused was booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Gurugram's DLF Phase-1 Police Station. The victim was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed rape. "The accused is absconding...we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon," said Inspector Dinesh Kumar.