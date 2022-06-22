India

Mother-daughter duo arrested for extorting money in false rape case

Jun 22, 2022

42-year-old mother was arrested red-handed while taking Rs. 1.08 lakh from the man's brother inside a restaurant in Gurugram on Sunday.

The police have reportedly arrested a mother-daughter duo for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 50 lakh from a Gurugram-based businessman after filing a false rape complaint against him. The duo allegedly demanded money in lieu of turning hostile in the case. Notably, the 42-year-old mother was arrested red-handed while taking Rs. 1.08 lakh from the man's brother inside a restaurant in Gurugram on Sunday.

Details Her daughter was also arrested

Investigators said the woman confessed to the crime during interrogation, following which her 19-year-old daughter was also arrested from their Bhiwani house Monday. It was her daughter who filed the rape case against the 50-year-old businessman on May 17. The police said a case was registered against the arrested woman and her daughter under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 384 (extortion).

Rape case What did the rape complain say?

In her complaint, the daughter alleged that "she was raped in DLF Phase 3 on May 16." She also alleged, "The businessman appointed her as his personal secretary on May 10, and instructed her to accompany him everywhere." She went on to allege that the businessman took her to DLF Phase 3 on May 16 on the pretext of a meeting and raped her.

Expose How did their crime get exposed?

According to the police, the mother demanded Rs. 50 lakh from the businessman, but later made a deal with the latter's brother to settle the matter for Rs. 30 lakh. The businessman's brother promised to pay the duo the money in installments, the police added. The woman was arrested red-handed when she was taking the second installment from the victim's brother.

Information Businessman's brother submitted call recordings

During the investigation of the fake rape case, the businessman's brother approached the police with several pieces of evidence, including call recordings. In the recordings, the mother could be heard asking for Rs. 50 lakh from them to settle the matter, the police said.

Police Duo committed similar crimes in past too: Police

Inspector Suman Kumari—SHO of Women Police Station—said, "This was not the first time that the mother-daughter duo extorted money by getting a man booked in false rape case." "The woman has two daughters. The younger daughter is 17 years old...Earlier, both the daughters filed at least two rape cases against several people in Bhiwani, and the mother allegedly extorted money from them," she added.

Investigation Investigation underway to find out past crimes: Police

Kumari further said that based on a complaint filed by the younger daughter, a case under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had also been registered against a suspect. An investigation is underway to find out the number of men deceived by the mother-daughter duo and the money they have extorted from them, the police added.