Delhi to receive more rain, red alert in Mumbai: IMD

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 27, 2023 | 12:40 pm 3 min read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a "yellow alert" in Delhi and reported that the national capital would receive moderate rain on Thursday. In Mumbai, intense heavy downpours lashed several parts of the city throughout Wednesday, prompting the weather department to upgrade its "orange" alert to "red" with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday noon.

Heavy rain triggers jams, waterlogging in Delhi

Several parts of the national capital witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday, which led to traffic jams and waterlogging. According to India Today, the substantial downpours brought the temperature in Delhi down to 23.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius. Notably, the maximum temperatures in the capital hovered around 38 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

Yamuna flowing above danger mark again: CWC

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Wednesday after heavy downpours in parts of the upper catchment areas and the capital. As per the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.5 meters at 8:00pm.

BMC announces holiday in Mumbai amid IMD's red alert

In light of the heavy rain forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all Mumbai private and government schools and colleges on Thursday. It asked residents to "go out only if necessary" and also issued a helpline number. "In case of emergency, citizens should...contact the helpline number 1916 of the Disaster Management Cell of the Municipal Corporation," it said.

Shimla, Himachal to witness heavy rains: IMD

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Surender Paul confirmed that heavy rains will continue in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. "We have issued an Orange alert for these days. Heavy rain is likely to occur in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts," said Paul. "There is still a possibility of landslides, floods, cloudburst and fog will also persist," he added.

Karnataka floods: At least 38 dead so far, confirms Siddaramaiah

In Karnataka, torrential floods and rains continue to wreak havoc in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that around 38 individuals have lost their lives this season. "Thirty-eight people have died since June 1 due to monsoon rains so far and 35 are injured. 57 houses are completely damaged, 208 are severely damaged and 2,682 houses are partially damaged," PTI quoted him as saying.

