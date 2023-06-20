India

Tamil Nadu: IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai, other districts

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 20, 2023 | 12:01 pm 2 min read

Heavy rainfall forecast in Chennai and other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, and some other districts on Tuesday. The weather department also predicted moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain at isolated places over Thiravallur, Claennai, Kancheepurani, and Chengalpattu districts. Meanwhile, states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

Heavy downpours across Tamil Nadu have forced schools in several districts to shut, while states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar battle heatwave that has claimed the lives of over 100 people. Torrential rains in areas like Assam and Sikkim have also caused landslides and displaced over 30,000 people. In Rajasthan, five people died in rain-related incidents amid a flood-like situation.

Yellow alert warning issued in Chennai, other districts

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert in Chennai and other districts, warning that heavy rain may impede traffic, cause damage, and raise water levels in rivers and lakes. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The latest forecast will likely cause several Tamil Nadu districts to keep their schools closed.

Weather department predicts heavy rainfall in other states

The IMD also forecast heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Sikkim beginning Tuesday. Rajasthan is anticipated to get heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Furthermore, the Met Department predicted heavy rains in isolated areas of northern Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday followed by "extremely heavy rains" in isolated areas of northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall predicted in isolated places of West Bengal, Sikkim

For the next five days, there will be heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over isolated places in northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, per the weather services. Similarly, isolated heavy downpours are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Odisha from Wednesday through Friday, while light to moderate rains continue in most parts of the country.

