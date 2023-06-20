India

SC declines urgent hearing of plea by Manipur Tribal Forum

SC declines urgent hearing of plea by Manipur Tribal Forum

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 20, 2023 | 11:28 am 1 min read

Supreme Court has declined urgent hearing of plea by Manipur Tribal Forum

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to urgently hear a petition filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection of the Kuki tribe by the Indian Army. The court said it was purely an issue of law and order and posted the matter for hearing on July 3. The Centre argued that security agencies were doing their best to control the situation in Manipur.

Current scenario in conflict-hit Manipur

The Indian Army was called again to Manipur last month following the eruption of fresh violence. At least 102 people have been killed in the state so far, while over 300 have been wounded. The violence has also led to the displacement of nearly 40,000 people since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Share this timeline