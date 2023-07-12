Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain gets bail, but won't be released

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 12, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

Ex-AAP councilor Tahir Hussain has been granted bail in five of 11 cases related to 2020 Delhi riots cases

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain in five of the 11 cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The bail has been granted subject to certain conditions. Hussain will remain in custody in other cases, including a "larger conspiracy" case, in which he is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

HC grants bail subject to conditions in 5 FIRs

The bail order for Hussain was pronounced by a single-judge bench comprising Justice Anish Dayal of the Delhi High Court, according to The Indian Express. "Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs," Justice Dayal said in the verdict. He has been booked under the charges of rioting, mischief by fire, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Hussain's counsel argued he was not identified in initial testimonies

In October, a court in Delhi allowed the framing of charges against Hussain. Other accused include his brother and four other men in one of the northeast Delhi riots cases. However, Hussain's counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, argued in court in February that his client had not been identified in the initial witness testimonies and that all of the co-accused had been given bail.

Other different charges against Hussain

According to NDTV, the charges against Hussain stem from suspected rioting during the February 2020 Delhi riots. The cases also concern the injuries sustained by two persons in stone-pelting, hurling petrol bombs, and firing bullets from the former AAP councilor's house, as well as the alleged violation of the Arms Act. He is also facing charges for allegedly destroying public property.

Accused of 'larger conspiracy' along with Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid

Along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, Hussain is believed to have been a part of the "larger conspiracy" behind the riots in addition to the initial FIRs. The offenses in this case were being investigated under the UAPA.

Know about 2020 Delhi riots

Violence broke out in February 2020 between supporters and opponents of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. More than 50 people were killed and 200 were injured in the disturbances, which were the worst in the capital city since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Notably, the Indian Parliament enacted the citizenship bill in 2019 despite strong opposition across the country.

