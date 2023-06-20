Politics

'4 murders in 24 hours': Kejriwal's letter to Delhi L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena expressing concerns over "an alarming spurt in serious crimes" in the national capital. This comes after four incidents of murders allegedly took place within 24 hours in different parts of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief shared his letter in a tweet on Tuesday.

Citizens feeling unsafe, hiring private guards: Kejriwal

Pointing out the law and order situation, Kejriwal alleged that the citizens were feeling unsafe and were being forced to hire private guards in the absence of police personnel on the ground. Notably, the chief minister has been claiming that Delhi would be a safer city if law and order came under the Delhi government instead of the Centre-appointed L-G.

Kejriwal cites NCRB data on crimes against women

Kejriwal also highlighted last year's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, saying, "It should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the L-G, both of whom are directly responsible for maintenance of law and order." Per the NCRB, Delhi accounted for 32.2% of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities in India.

Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi, says CM

"Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty," Kejriwal further wrote in his letter. He also expressed his willingness to cooperate to ensure the rule of law in Delhi.

Kejriwal suggests enhanced police patrolling at night

Kejriwal stated that police patrolling during night hours and engagement with residents was the "need of the hour." He also proposed a meeting between the Delhi government and the L-G on the issue. He suggested police may be directed to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councilors, and Resident Welfare Associations to suggest better ways of reducing crimes in the national capital.

Can revive thana-level committees: Kejriwal

Lastly, Kejriwal suggested the revival of thana-level committees to ensure a better law and order situation in Delhi. "Thana-level committees existed in Delhi till 2013 which provided a platform for active and regular engagement between police, people, and elected representatives. These committees may be revived," he concluded.

Read Kejriwal's complete letter here

