UP: Heatwave-related deaths rise in Ballia hospital amid bed shortage

June 21, 2023

Heatwave-related deaths have risen in Ballia amid shortage of hospital beds

As scores of families in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, grieve the loss of relatives who died from heat-related ailments, more deaths have been recorded at the district's lone government hospital. At least 80 people died until Tuesday, while more patients overloaded the 200-bed hospital, and bodies filled its mortuary to capacity. The situation worsened due to the irregular power supply, rendering cooling equipment effectively useless.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, over 50 deaths in Ballia in three days sparked nationwide concern, prompting the state government to order an investigation into it. In total, the number of heat-related deaths in UP and Bihar reportedly crossed 170 in the last four days. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in several states over the next few days.

Death toll in UP's Ballia Hospital rises to 80: Report

According to The Indian Express, at least 80 people admitted to the Ballia District Hospital died between Thursday and Tuesday. The district's largest hospital—which reportedly sees a footfall of around 2,000 a day—is now unable to accommodate more patients. Officials told Associated Press some families were asked to take the bodies of their relatives home as the morgue was also full after heatwave-related deaths.

Widespread power outages give tough time for patients

Temperatures in UP have been persistently above normal due to the intense heat, according to the IMD. However, the situation deteriorated owing to widespread power outages, which left people without running water, fans, or air conditioners (ACs), IE reported. Patients also suffered at the Ballia District Hospital owing to a lack of ACs and coolers, prompting the district administration to issue a strong warning.

DM pulls up officials over unused ACs in Ballia hospital

On Tuesday, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar issued a show-cause notice to the hospital's store officer for not installing ACs that were lying unused in a store room. Despite allocation, the IPD and emergency ward each had two coolers but no AC. Among the complaints raised by patients' families were the lack of a water dispenser and only one operable tap outside the emergency room.

CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to ensure facilities

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure essential facilities and minimize power cuts. "If needed, make arrangements to buy additional electricity. Problems like transformer burning/wire falling should be resolved without delay," he said. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the heatwave preparedness on Tuesday and stated that a five-member expert team would visit the states worst hit by the heatwave.

Heat-related deaths in Deoria district

Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that Ballia's nearby district Deoria reported 54 deaths within 24 hours linked to the heatwave. However, the health authorities strongly rebutted the claims. With the Deoria fatalities, the suspected heatwave toll in UP now reaches 122 since Thursday.

