Kanpur: 2,000 people booked for offering namaz on road

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 28, 2023, 01:11 pm 1 min read

No arrests have been made so far (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked more than 2,000 people for offering namaz without permission on the road outside the Eidgah in Kanpur, reported PTI. According to the officials, three First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered separately at Bajaria, Babu Purwa, and Jajmau police stations on Wednesday. So far, no arrests have been made in the cases.

Police recorded video of the incident

Angry with the FIRs, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Mohammad Suleman said the accused were being targeted on the basis of religion. He added that some people did pray on the road since there was no space left inside the Eidgah. Meanwhile, the police said the suspects would be identified on the basis of a video that was recorded by them.