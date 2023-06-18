India

Heatwave kills nearly 100 in UP and Bihar; warning issued

Heatwave kills nearly 100 in UP and Bihar; warning issued

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 18, 2023 | 04:49 pm 2 min read

Heatwave has killed nearly 100 people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Nearly 100 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from heat-related causes in the past three days as an unprecedented heatwave persists in North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the current heatwave might linger for five days before subsiding gradually. Meanwhile, some states have also extended the summer vacations for schools to protect children from the scorching heat.

54 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to heatwave

Nearly 54 people died at UP's Ballia District Hospital due to an extreme heatwave between Thursday and Saturday. Reportedly, around 400 people, mostly older patients, were admitted to the hospital with a fever, breathlessness, and other issues. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jayant Kumar told Associated Press the majority of the deaths were caused by heart attacks, brain strokes, and diarrhea.

Probe ordered to ascertain cause of Ballia deaths: Report

According to India Today, the state government dispatched a team of doctors to Ballia from the capital Lucknow to investigate the cause of the deaths after so many people allegedly died as a result of the heatwave in just three days. As per the IMD, the highest temperature in Ballia on Friday was 42.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.7 degrees higher than normal.

Bihar witnesses 44 deaths due to heatwave in 24 hours

Meanwhile, in Bihar, at least 44 people died in 24 hours owing to the intense heatwave. Thirty-five people died in Patna alone. Of these, 19 deaths were reported from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and 16 from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Nine individuals died in other parts of the state. Reportedly, Bihar is experiencing a severe heatwave in nearly 18 places.

Schools shut in Bihar, summer vacation extended in MP

After the IMD's "extreme heatwave" red alert for Bihar, authorities ordered the closure of schools, including in Patna, where educational institutions will remain shut till June 24. The most affected districts are Aurangabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, and Arwal, where a red alert has been issued. In Madhya Pradesh, school summer vacations have been extended till June 30 in view of the extreme heatwave.

Watch: IMD's forecast about heatwave

Share this timeline