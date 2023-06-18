India

Wrestlers' protest not political, claim Sakshee Malikkh, husband Satyawart Kadian

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 18, 2023 | 03:24 pm 3 min read

Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian insisted on Saturday the grapplers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment wasn't politically motivated. The couple also stated that the agitating protesters kept mum for years despite facing harassment as the wrestling fraternity wasn't united before.

Why does this story matter?

After a massive protest against the WFI chief by top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Malikkh for months, the Delhi Police last week finally filed a chargesheet. However, the police also filed a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against the WFI president after a minor complainant retracted her statement against Singh before a magistrate.

Details on Malikkh's recent statement on wrestlers' protest

In a video shared on Twitter, Malikkh and Kadian stated that a false narrative was being created around wrestlers' protest, which they want to clarify. "Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking police permission," stated Kadian.

Kadian highlights wrestling fraternity's lack of unity

Kadian also emphasized that the wrestlers are battling against Singh and not against the central government. "This (agitation) is not Congress supported. More than 90% of people (in the wrestling fraternity) knew that for the last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices, but the wrestling fraternity was not united," he stated.

Not easy to muster courage to take on Singh: Malikkh

On the other hand, Malikkh pointed out how tough it is to take on someone who is as powerful as the WFI's chief and added, "You have seen that the minor has retracted her statement. Her family was intimidated. These wrestlers come from poor families." "It's not easy to muster the courage to take on a powerful man," the star Indian wrestler stated.

You can watch Malikkh, Kadian's video here

Details on charges against WFI president

While the police submitted a revocation report in the POCSO case against the WFI president, it also submitted a chargesheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court﻿ charging him with sexual harassment and several other allegations last week. Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava revealed that the police chargesheet was filed under Sections 506 (1), 345A, 354D, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

