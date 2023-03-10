India

Bihar: 56-year-old Muslim man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 01:44 pm

The police have arrested three men on mob lynching charges

A 56-year-old Muslim man from Hasanpur village of Bihar's Siwan succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Tuesday after allegedly being thrashed by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, NDTV reported. The deceased, Naseem Qureshi, was on his way to meet acquaintances with his nephew, Firoz Ahmed Qureshi, when they were intercepted at Jogia village, nearly 110 km northwest of Patna, police said.

Victim thrashed by mob with wooden sticks

According to reports, the villagers caught Naseem and Firoz near a mosque. While Firoz managed to escape, Naseem was thrashed with wooden sticks. Reportedly, the mob itself handed over Naseem to police officers in Rasulpur village. He was then rushed to a local hospital. The police have arrested three men, including local Sarpanch Sushil Singh, on mob lynching charges.