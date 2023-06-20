India

Heatwave: Centre to send 5-member expert team to worst-hit states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 20, 2023 | 07:35 pm 2 min read

Centre has decided to rush expert teams to states worst-hit by heatwave

Amid the intense heatwave affecting numerous states, the central government has decided to rush to the states to assess the situation and assist local authorities in dealing with the repercussions. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the states affected by the heatwave. These states have lately experienced extreme temperatures, with several deaths occurring in UP and Bihar.

Why does this story matter?

Over 50 fatalities in the Ballia district of UP sparked nationwide concern last week, prompting the government to order an investigation. In total, the number of heat-related deaths in UP and Bihar has reached 117 in the last four days. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in several states over the next few days.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews heatwave preparedness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the heatwave preparedness on Tuesday. He stated that a five-member team comprised of top officials from the Health Ministry and the IMD will visit the states worst hit by the heatwave. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been also ordered to provide measures to mitigate the negative effects of the heatwave, Mandaviya said.

Arrangements will be made to protect common man: Mandaviya

"Arrangements will be made at every level for the protection of common life. We want to ensure no one dies of a heat stroke," Mandaviya said, adding that a virtual meeting will be held with the health ministers of the states where temperatures are soaring.

IMD predicts severe heatwave in over 10 states

According to the Met Department, "severe to very severe" heatwave conditions are likely in over 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, among others. Heatwave conditions in east India and adjoining central India, on the other hand, are expected to ease from Wednesday.

Over 100 deaths attributed to heatwave in UP and Bihar

Reportedly, nearly 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from heat-related causes in the past few days. A probe is already underway to know the actual cause of the deaths. The IMD said the current heatwave might linger for two days before subsiding gradually. Some states have also extended the summer vacations for schools to protect children from the scorching heat.

