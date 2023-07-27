Pushing for peace: Government holds talks with Kuki, Meitei groups

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 27, 2023 | 10:27 am 3 min read

The Centre's representatives held talks with leaders of the warring Kuki and Meitei groups to establish peace in Manipur

The Centre's representatives on Wednesday held talks with leaders of the warring Kuki and Meitei groups to establish peace in strife-torn Manipur. The Intelligence Bureau's (IB) former additional director Akshay Mishra met leaders of the Kuki insurgent groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement. Meanwhile, another IB official held discussions with the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei civil society group.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been engulfed by ethnic violence for nearly three months, which has resulted in at least 160 deaths and more than 70,000 people being displaced. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which is in power in the Centre and Manipur, has been criticized for failing to stop the violence. The efforts for peace come amid tribal groups' demands for a separate administration.

Talks focused on peace, discussion on separate administration later

The COCOMI on Tuesday issued a statement asking the government not to talk to SoO groups as they are "responsible for the ongoing violence in the state." Government sources said the talks are focussed on ending the violence and the issue of tribal self-determination has been put off. The degree of violence has ebbed, barring stray incidents of arson and shooting, they said.

Drive to remove bunkers in valley didn't face much resistance

The drive by security forces to dismantle bunkers also didn't face much resistance from the Meiteis, while the COCOMI supported the move, indicating Chief Minister N Biren Singh's intervention. However, the Kuki groups opposed the drive, saying it would leave them defenseless against armed mobs.

Kukis and Meiteis at loggerheads over demands for separate administration

The tribal groups have pushed for a separate administration, saying that they have lost faith in CM Singh, who blamed Kuki militants for the violence, calling them "terrorists." The Meiteis, on the other hand, have vehemently opposed the calls for a separate administration as it may pose a challenge to Manipur's integrity by strictly demarcating areas along ethnic lines and limiting their control.

What are the grievances of both parties

The Meitei community, which forms the state's majority, has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which will allow them to settle in Manipur's hilly areas. The Meiteis have accused the tribal Kuki-Zomi communities of sheltering illegal cross-border infiltrators from Myanmar and Bangladesh engaged in poppy cultivation and drug trade. The tribal groups say granting ST status to Meiteis will strip away their ancestral land.

Kuki peace deal was almost finalized before violence broke out

Kuki insurgent groups have been demanding an independent homeland for decades. In 2008, the tripartite SoO agreement was signed between the Centre, the state government, and 25 of the 30 Kuki insurgent groups, binding all parties not to launch any operations and initiating political dialogue. Talks had been underway for months, and a Kuki peace deal was almost finalized before turmoil erupted in May.

