Manipuri women paraded naked: CM promises capital punishment for culprits

India

Manipuri women paraded naked: CM promises capital punishment for culprits

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 20, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

The video went viral on Wednesday

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has ordered an inquiry into the shocking video of two women being paraded naked by a group of miscreants. Speaking to NDTV, Singh said he was monitoring the investigation and will make all efforts to nab the culprits. "It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will...give them capital punishment," he told CNN-News18.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, a video was widely circulated on social media that showed a group of men groping and parading two naked women on a road. According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the incident occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, 35km from Imphal, on May 4. The viral clip sparked a massive outcry, with several politicians and celebrities reacting to the horrific act.

ITLF to hold protest march today

The ITLF, which will hold a protest march on Thursday, also alleged that the victims were gang-raped in a field. "The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims," the organization stated. The police have filed a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder.

No accused will be spared: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday finally broke his silence on Manipur violence and said the viral incident was "shameful for the country." He added that no accused involved in the crime will be spared, reported NDTV. Calling the incident "downright inhuman," Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted that Singh has assured her of strict action against the perpetrators.

Stop acting like 'all is well': Congress to Modi

Reacting to the heinous crime, the Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at both the Centre and Manipur, saying PM Modi should stop acting like "all is well." "It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed in a tweet.

Modi's action led Manipur to anarchy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Humanity has died in Manipur," adding that India will never forgive Modi's silence. Furthermore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the "PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy." Other opposition party leaders—including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra—also condemned the incident and slammed Modi for it.

Kharge lashes out at BJP

Bollywood actors condemn horrific incident

Expressing disgust, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar stated that he was "shaken" by the video of violence against women. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Urmila Matondkar, and Renuka Shahane pointed out the government's failure over the nonstop atrocities in Manipur. Their remarks came as netizens across social media platforms continued to use hashtags like "enough is enough" and "Manipur violence."

Kumar's Twitter post

Monsoon session likely to start with outrage over incident

Notably, the video went viral ahead of the first sitting of the monsoon session in Parliament on Thursday. Violence has been raging in Manipur since May 3 after clashes broke out between tribal communities and the majority Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 100 people have been killed as armed rioters attack villages while clashing with security forces.

Share this timeline