NCP crisis: Rebel leaders pay surprise visit to Sharad Pawar

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 16, 2023 | 08:40 pm 2 min read

NCP rebel leaders paid surprise visit to Sharad Pawar on Sunday

In a new twist to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis, rebel party leaders led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met party supremo Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre on Sunday and sought his blessings. Reportedly, they appealed the NCP should be united—suggesting Pawar's camp to back the ruling coalition of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why does this story matter?

Two weeks ago, Ajit and his supporters crossed over from the opposition to join the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP coalition government. However, as he was appointed the deputy CM, Sena leaders reportedly became uneasy over the power-sharing arrangement. The induction of Ajit and his loyalists into Maharashtra's cabinet was reportedly resisted by Shinde's Sena leaders, who have been eyeing portfolios since last year.

'Came here to seek blessings of respected Sharad Pawar': Patel

After the meeting, NCP MP Praful Patel on Sunday said, "We all came here to seek the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today." "We requested Pawar sahib the NCP should stay united. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction," he claimed. Once a close Pawar aide, Patel joined NCP's Ajit camp, which reportedly came as a major blow to the NCP chief.

Watch: NCP rebel leaders addressing media after meeting

Rebel camp offers Union cabinet berth for Pawar's daughter: Report

The rebel NCP leaders' surprise meeting was reportedly an attempt to pacify an angry Pawar. According to India TV, the rebel camp also offered a Union cabinet berth for Pawar's daughter—MP Supriya Sule—in the next expansion. Meanwhile, at a Sunday meeting, rebel NCP ministers also reportedly decided no one would make personal attacks on Pawar camp MLAs during the Maharashtra Assembly's upcoming monsoon session.

