Heatwave in UP: Ballia deaths not heatwave-related, says probe team

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 19, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

Probe committee head says that Ballia deaths were not due to heatwave

Amid the heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow Health Director Dr. AK Singh, who is heading the probe committee into the recent deaths in the Ballia district, dismissed heat as the cause. Nearly 54 people reportedly died and 400 were hospitalized in Ballia in the past three days due to high temperatures. Bihar also reported at least 44 heat-related fatalities in different districts recently.

Why does this story matter?

Over 50 fatalities in only three days in a single district sparked concern, prompting the state government to order an investigation. Most of the deaths were reportedly attributed to heart attacks, brain strokes, and diarrhea by the doctors in Ballia. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature in Ballia was 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is 4.7 degrees higher than average.

'Prima facie deaths do not appear heatwave-related': Lucknow health director

Detailing the findings of the preliminary investigation, Singh said, "Prima facie, these don't appear to be heatwave-related deaths because nearby districts facing similar conditions are not throwing up similar death figures." He said the deaths could be water-related as the initial symptoms were mostly chest pain—not the first symptom of heatwave-related illnesses. Singh claimed the actual cause would be ascertained from the detailed investigation.

Watch: What Lucknow Health Director Singh said

Whistleblower doctor removed after outrage over Ballia deaths

Reportedly, the then Chief Medical Superintendent of the Ballia District Hospital first attributed the deaths to the ongoing heatwave while speaking to the media. The incident triggered nationwide concern, prompting UP Health Minister Brajesh Pathak to term his remark "careless" and "without foundation." T The doctor's statement went viral, and he was removed from his post.

UP government faces opposition ire over Balia deaths

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted sharply to the incident and accused the state government of negligence. "So many people across UP have lost lives because of the carelessness of the state govt. They should have warned the people about the heatwave," he said. "The deceased are poor farmers. They didn't receive food, medicines, and treatment on time," he alleged.

