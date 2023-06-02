India

Over 10 molestation cases detailed in FIRs against Brij Bhushan

The details of the two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have emerged

Days after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, claimed that his accusers haven't revealed any details to back their allegations, the details of the two FIRs against him have emerged. The wrestlers' key allegations include over 10 instances of inappropriate touching and molestation that occurred between 2012 and 2022.

Why does this story matter?

A group of prominent wrestlers demanded Singh's removal from the WFI's top post and demanded a probe against him in January.

After three months of inaction, the wrestlers escalated their protest and camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, but were removed days ago after clashing with the police.

The wrestling body, including Singh, has denied all the allegations by the wrestlers.

FIR names Singh, WFI secretary Vinod Tomar

The first FIR against Singh consists of the allegations leveled by six adult wrestlers against Singh and WFI secretary Vinod Tomar. The alleged instances of sexual harassment are said to have happened in India and overseas. The complainants have listed multiple episodes of sexual advances by Singh, which include groping on the pretext of checking their breath and forcefully sliding hands inside their clothes.

Second FIR logged by minor grappler's father

The second FIR, on the other hand, is based on the complaint of a minor wrestler's father. He alleged that his daughter was "completely disturbed and cannot be at peace anymore...sexual harassment by the accused continues to haunt her." The minor allegedly told Singh "she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her."

Wrestler claimed Singh threatened to block participation

One of the adult wrestlers also claimed that when she resisted Singh's advances, he threatened her by saying, "Zyada smart bann rahi hai kya...aage koi competition nahi khelne kya tune?" (Are you being over-smart? Don't you want to participate in competitions further?) Meanwhile, Singh accused the protesting wrestlers of changing their demands, adding that the allegations are being investigated by the Delhi Police.