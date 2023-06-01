India

'Will meet president to resolve issue': Rakesh Tikait assures wrestlers

Farmers have been supporting the wrestlers' protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that a khap representative would meet President Droupadi Murmu and the central government to try to resolve the issue of protesting wrestlers, reported PTI. Addressing a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar, Tikait said the khap and agitating grapplers would not be defeated. Notably, the khaps of Haryana have been supporting the wrestlers' protest.

Farmers sought 5 days' time to address wrestlers' grievances

Tikait's remarks come days after top athletes, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, and Bajrang Punia, went to Haridwar to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the Ganga River. However, dramatic scenes unfolded after farmers' leader Naresh Tikait and khap leaders reached the spot, and urged them not to take such an extreme step. They also sought a five-day deadline to address their grievances.

Mamata Banerjee to hold march today in support of wrestlers

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will hold a candlelight march on Thursday to support the wrestlers' protest, reported ANI. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also extended her support to the grapplers on Sunday, when they were detained and booked for violating law and order by trying to march to the new Parliament.

WFI chief faces sexual harassment allegations by seven women wrestlers

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month, demanding the arrest and removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. He has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor. The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against him but no arrest has been made so far.