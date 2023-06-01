India

Modi vows to build 'hit' partnership with Nepal PM Prachanda

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 01, 2023, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal, alias Prachanda, held wide-ranging discussions on Thursday with the intention of boosting India-Nepal cooperation in several areas, including trade, energy, and connectivity. After the meeting, PM Modi revealed that the two neighboring nations will continue to strive to take their ties "to Himalayan heights."

Why does this story matter?

This is the Nepalese PM's first bilateral trip abroad since resuming office for the third time in December of last year.

According to reports, transforming the civilizational connections between India and Nepal through deeper cooperation in the areas of connectivity, economy, energy, and infrastructure will be a focal point of Modi and Prachanda's discussions.

Nepal PM and I have taken many important decisions: Modi

"I remember, nine years ago, in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal," the news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying. "At that time, I had given a 'HIT' formula for India-Nepal relations - Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways. Today, Nepal PM and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future," he added.

Modi speaks about 'big decisions' during bilateral talks

While pointing out the achievements the two countries have made in different fields in the last nine years, Modi said that several big decisions were taken to strengthen the bilateral partnership. "Transit agreements have been signed today. We have established new rail links to increase physical connectivity. Long term power trade agreement has been established between India and Nepal today," he stated.

Video of PM Modi speaking on India-Nepal ties

Significance of India-Nepal ties

Nepal is a significant ally for India in terms of its overall strategic interests in the area. Notably, the mountain nation shares a border of more than 1,850km with five Indian states - West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Land-locked Nepal also relies heavily on India to transport goods and services.

Bijalpura-Kurtha section of Railway flagged off

Furthermore, both Modi and Prachanda also unveiled the e-plaque of the Bijalpura-Kurtha section of the Railway. The Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom Yard was jointly launched by the prime ministers of both countries. "We will keep working to take our relationship to the height of the Himalayas....and in this spirit, we will solve all the issues," said Modi.