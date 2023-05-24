Politics

'Echoing public sentiment': Congress's Adhir Ranjan on 'pagla Modi' remark

'Echoing public sentiment': Congress's Adhir Ranjan on 'pagla Modi' remark

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023, 06:25 pm 1 min read

Chowdhury made the remarks against PM Modi during a press conference

West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday issued a clarification over his "pagla Modi" remark, which he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Chowdhury said he was "echoing the sentiments of the public and was voicing what the public was reacting already over the withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 notes," reported India Today.

Chowdhury got abusive during press conference

While speaking on the issue of Rs. 2,000 note withdrawal at a press conference in Murshidabad on Tuesday, Chowdhury said, "He is not Modi but pagla Modi. People called him 'pagla Modi'." The video, which showed Chowdhury making comments against the prime minister, went viral on Wednesday, with many Twitter users criticizing and calling him a "serial abuser."

Video: Chowdhury calls PM Modi 'pagla'

Chowdhury described Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' last year

Notably, this isn't the first time Chowdhury has made controversial remarks about a political personality. Last year, he described President Droupadi Murmu as "rashtrapatni," but later claimed it was a "slip of tongue." In 2019, he made a comparison between Indira Gandhi and Modi, saying, "Kaha maa Ganga, kaha gandi naali." The same year, he called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "nirbala," which means weak.