COVID-19 update: India logs 1,223 new cases, 14 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

India recorded 1,223 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 4.49 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Saturday morning. The death toll from the deadly virus increased to 5,31,767, with 14 new fatalities. Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country stands at 16,498.

Recovery rate stands at 98.78%

More than 4.44 crore people have recovered from COVID-19, with the recovery rate recorded at 98.78%, as per the ministry. Since the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in India in January 2021, over 220.66 crore doses have been administered to the citizens. Reportedly, the XBB.1.16 sub-variant of Omicron was behind the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in India, which are now decreasing.