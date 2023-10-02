2023 Corvette Z06 facing delivery delays due to parts shortages

By Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2023

Deliveries are delayed due to a shortage of carbon fiber parts for aero and appearance packages (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

Chevrolet's 2023 Corvette Z06 has hit a speed bump, as many eager buyers face delays in receiving their high-performance sportscars. Production challenges and parts shortages continue to plague, leaving numerous customers in limbo without a delivery date for their Z06. To make matters worse, the ongoing UAW strike has thrown a wrench into the works, causing even more anxiety for those waiting for their dream cars.

Cars stuck at production code due to supply chain challenges

It seems that supply chain issues, especially with carbon fiber parts, are the main culprits behind the 2023 Corvette Z06 delays. The Z07 carbon fiber aero package, engine appearance package, dive planes, and interior carbon fiber packages are in such high demand that they've outpaced the available supply. This has created a bottleneck in the production process, leaving many cars stuck at production code 3800, which means they're built but awaiting shipment.

Chevrolet's innovative solution and production adjustments

Chevrolet has come up with a clever solution to tackle the parts shortage for some customers. The automaker has shipped vehicles without specific carbon fiber components, offering a partial credit on the Window Sticker to make up for the missing parts. This move has allowed Chevrolet to speed up shipments for certain customers. Moreover, the company reportedly delayed the production of 2024 Z06 models by two weeks to redirect available parts toward completing outstanding 2023 orders.

The Corvette's high-performance version has been a huge hit

The 2023 Corvette Z06 model's initial run sold out in September 2022, leading Chevrolet to close its order books. However, they reopened them in November using a metered approach. The high-performance Corvette has been such a hit that General Motors even offered owners a $5,000 credit in reward points to discourage them from flipping their cars.