G20 Summit: Delhi declares holiday from September 8 to 10

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 23, 2023 | 10:28 am 2 min read

All government, municipal and private offices, banks, financial and educational institutions, and shops in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 for G20 Summit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government, municipal corporation, private offices, banks, financial and educational institutions, and shops in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 for the G20 Summit. This decision is intended to prevent any traffic congestion or logistical challenges during the event, which will host several heads of state and diplomats. The summit will be attended by United States President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, among others.

Mock drill to ensure smooth vehicular movement

The Delhi Police is making special arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles during the G20 Summit. A mock drill was conducted on Monday on major roads connecting the event's main venue, Pragati Maidan, with various hotels to assess restriction and diversion arrangements. Multiple traffic police teams have also been deployed at several junctions, and barricades have been placed at junctions and diversion points. Around 35 hotels have been booked to host the delegates.

Specialized training to handle chemical, biological weapons

The summit will see leaders, economic experts, and representatives of various sectors come together to discuss global economic issues and cooperation. The Delhi Police has also trained its personnel to deal with chemical and biological weapons while focusing on their soft skills to ensure the safety and security of the delegates. Nineteen "markswomen" of the Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit were imparted specialized training by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training center in Madhya Pradesh.

Special weapons, X-ray machines procured

In addition to training the personnel, the Delhi Police has procured special weapons, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, and X-ray machines for the event. Several checkpoints have also been set up across the city to screen vehicles and individuals, and the police have urged the public to report any suspicious activity or object to the authorities immediately. The decision to close all institutions came on the recommendation of the Delhi Police's special commissioner to Delhi's chief secretary.

