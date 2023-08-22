Delhi officer drugged friend's teenage daughter before raping her: Report



Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 22, 2023 | 07:12 pm 2 min read

Shocking details have emerged in Delhi minor's rape case involving officer

More shocking details have emerged in the case of Premoday Khakha, a suspended senior official of the Delhi government accused of raping a deceased friend's daughter multiple times. The victim was drugged before each sexual assault, NDTV reported, citing police sources. She even reportedly woke up with injuries on her body in one instance. The first assault on her occurred shortly after the girl's mother sent her to live with Khakha in October 2020 following her father's death.

Grieving girl's trauma silenced her suffering

The Delhi Police said the accused repeatedly abused the girl at his Burari home, resulting in her traumatic state, per NDTV. She has been receiving psychological therapy to help her recover. Her mental health was already impacted following her father's death, which likely prevented her from alerting authorities about the abuse. Both Khakha and his wife have been arrested. The Delhi government has also suspended Khakha from a deputy director position in the Women and Child Development Department.

Girl dropped out of school due to panic attacks

According to the police, the girl, now in Class 12, experienced regular panic attacks as a result of the dual trauma: first her father's death, then the alleged repeated rapes. It also compelled her to drop out of school in the 11th grade and register for an open learning institution, they said. The instances of assault were reportedly revealed last month when she spoke with a counselor at a Delhi hospital.

Accused's wife involved in covering up abuse

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police claimed that Khakha was not cooperating with the investigators, insisting that the allegations against him were "completely wrong." His wife, Seema Khakha, was also arrested in the case for allegedly administering abortion pills to the girl after she became pregnant. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, labeled Khakha a "predator" on X (formerly Twitter) and called for his swift arrest.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Khakha's suspension

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Khakha's suspension and arrest. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed the Delhi Police, controlled by the Centre, over the delay in his arrest. Reportedly, Khakha has spent the last 25 years working in women and child welfare and social welfare departments. He was also the superintendent of the juvenile detention facility where the minor accused in the Nirbhaya case was being held.

