Written by Prateek Talukdar August 22, 2023 | 06:31 pm 3 min read

Punjab is on high alert as 16 farm unions plan to protest in Chandigarh over the non-payment of compensation to flood-affected farmers

Punjab is on high alert as 16 farm unions, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), plan to protest in Chandigarh over the non-payment of compensation to flood-affected farmers. Around 4,500 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order in the state, and security has been increased at the inter-state borders of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The farm unions claimed the police detained hundreds of their leaders and demanded their release.

Why does this story matter?

Punjab, along with neighboring states, faced severe floods following the onset of the monsoon in late June and again last week. The downpours caused 41 deaths and destroyed paddy crops on 5.85 lakh acres by mid-July, as per the Punjab Agriculture Department. Ever since coming to power in Punjab last year in the backdrop of the farmers' protest against the now-repealed farm laws, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has found itself cornered by farmer unions harping on long-standing demands.

SAD, SKM extend support to protesting farmers

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has condemned the detention of farmer leaders, calling the action "totally undemocratic." It also accused the AAP-led state government of failing to provide relief to affected farmers and farm laborers. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of more than 40 farmer unions from across India, has also extended support to the protest. It has demanded the unconditional release of the detained farmers, warning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "harsh consequences."

Clashes erupt after protester died

Tensions escalated after a farmer, named Preetam Singh (55), was run over by a tractor-trolley, and at least five police officers were injured in Sangrur district during clashes between farmers and the police on Monday. Singh died later during treatment. The farmers were attempting to block a national highway and a toll plaza while protesting the alleged detention of their leaders, including KMSC president Sarwan Singh Pandher, KMSC's Satkar Singh Kotli, and Bohr Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Behramke).

No space given for protest: Farmer unions

Videos on social media showed Punjab and Haryana police blocking highways and chasing protesters to prevent them from reaching Chandigarh. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejveer Singh said they announced their rally to Chandigarh around a month ago and sought a site for protest. However, instead of allocating space for protest, officials reportedly raided hundreds of locations in both states to detain union leaders. The farmers are demanding a Rs. 50,000 crore package from the Centre, among others.

