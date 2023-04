India

Punjab: 4 killed in firing at Bathinda military station

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 12, 2023, 10:03 am 1 min read

As many as four people reportedly lost their lives in a firing inside the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday around 4:35 am. The Indian Army's South Western Command said the area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway. Initial reports suggest that a jawan opened fire at others at the station.