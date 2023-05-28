'Brave man, hero': Kejriwal after meeting Satyendar Jain in hospital
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and his former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain at a hospital on Sunday, where the AAP leaders shared a warm embrace. Jain was in Delhi's Tihar Jail for nearly a year after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case. He is on a six-week interim bail due to a head injury.
'Met the brave man, the hero,' says Kejriwal, shares photos
Know about case against Jain
The ED case against Jain is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, which claims that between 2015 and 2017, he acquired moveable properties that were disproportionate to his income. Jain resigned as a Delhi cabinet minister in February, along with Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former deputy chief minister, who is currently imprisoned on charges of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case.