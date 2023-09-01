Man shot dead at BJP leader's UP home, 3 detained

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 01, 2023 | 04:35 pm 3 min read

Man shot dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore's house in UP

In a shocking development, a 28-year-old man was reportedly found shot dead at the residence of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kaushal Kishore in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The victim has been identified as Vinay Srivastava, and a licensed pistol, allegedly belonging to the BJP leader's son Vikas Kishore, was also recovered from the spot.

3 individuals taken into police custody: Report

According to News18, the police reached the spot after receiving the information, and heavy police force is still present at the scene of the crime. Three individuals have been taken into custody, and a probe is underway after the victim's family filed a complaint claiming Srivastava was murdered. On the other hand, BJP MP Kaushal said that his son was not present when the firing occurred.

Police probe underway

While confirming Srivastava died from a bullet wound, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lucknow Rahul Raj revealed that six individuals visited the BJP leader's house on Thursday night and had dinner. "Later, a firing took place in the house. CCTV footage from cameras installed at the place is being collected for investigation," DCP Raj was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The incident occurred at the BJP MP's home at 4.15am on Friday.

Culprits will not be spared: BJP leader Kaushal

Reacting to the incident, Kaushal told ANI, "The pistol that police has recovered belongs to my son. Police is conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared." "Vikas was not at the residence when the incident took place. Police detained his friends and the people present there when the incident took place," he added. Separately, India TV reported that Vikas shared a picture of a boarding pass for an IndiGo flight departing at 4.50pm, dated August 31.

Victim's brother alleges Vikas may be involved

Meanwhile, the victim's brother, Vikas Srivastava, told the media that the BJP leader's son may have been involved in the murder. "When my brother was shot dead, three men, namely Ajay Rawat, Shamim Baba, and Ankit Verma, were present in the house. I believe arguments took place after which my brother was shot dead," alleged the victim's brother, as per The Indian Express.

BJP MP lost son to alcoholism

Reportedly, one of the minister's sons, Akash Kishore, died of alcoholism in October 2020. This prompted him to launch a campaign to prevent young people from "getting consumed by the brew." Last year, while speaking at a de-addiction program in the Lambhua Assembly constituency, he urged residents not to marry their daughters and sisters off to alcoholics.

Dead body found at another BJP leader's home

In a very similar incident, a 10-year-old boy was found dead at the residence of saffron brigade leader and MP Rajdeep Roy last month in Silchar, Assam. As per media reports, the victim boy was a Class 5 student and used to live at the BJP MP's house with his mother and older sister for the past couple of years. He was allegedly found hanging at the staff quarters of BJP MP Roy's residence.

