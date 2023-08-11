'Why would RaGa give flying kiss to budhi?' Congress MLA

Politics

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 11, 2023 | 11:23 am 2 min read

Amid the ongoing controversy over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss toward her inside the Lok Sabha, a fresh row has erupted. This time, it is over a remark made by a Congress MLA from Bihar. While defending Gandhi, Neetu Singh asked why he would give a flying kiss to a 50-year-old "budhi"?

Why does this story matter?

Irani alleged that the former Congress president gave her a flying kiss in the middle of her statement on the no-confidence motion on Wednesday and stated that only a "misogynist" could make such a gesture to female parliamentarians. A total of 20 female parliamentarians, all from the saffron brigade, also penned a complaint and submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Allegations against Rahul Gandhi are baseless: Singh

Speaking to the news outlet ABP News, Singh alleged that the ongoing "flying kiss" row was a planned attempt by the BJP to tarnish the image of Gandhi. Furthermore, the Bihar Congress MLA also claimed that all these allegations against the former grand old party president are baseless. A video of Singh's statement has also gone viral on social media.

Singh's comments on Irani

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi does not have a dearth of girls. If he had to give a flying kiss, he would give it to a girl, and why would he give it to a 50-year-old budhi (old woman) like Smriti Irani," the Congress leader can be heard saying in the viral clip. "All these allegations against Rahul Gandhi are baseless," added Singh.

Here's video of Singh's statement

BJP attacks Congress, Singh over remarks on Irani

Soon after Singh's statement, the BJP launched attacks on the Congress. Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia bashed Singh and called her comments on the Union minister "shameful." Meanwhile, another BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawala, called the Congress an "anti-women party," claiming that it could go to any extent to defend Gandhi.

Recalling Irani's reaction to Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss'

On Wednesday, Irani raised an objection after Gandhi's address and said, "The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving." "It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament﻿ which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country," she added.

