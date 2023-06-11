Politics

'Want clean politics,' says Sachin Pilot; no new party announced

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 11, 2023 | 08:56 pm 2 min read

Sachin Pilot has called for 'clean politics' amid speculations of launching no new party

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday left political observers in a fix about his next move as the state prepares for elections. It was widely rumored that Pilot would announce a new political party on the death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot, a veteran Congress leader. However, he quelled speculations for the time being, keeping everyone guessing about his next move.

Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan's political instability is deepening ahead of the Assembly elections later this year. Recently, the feud between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot escalated and played out in the open. To recall, the infighting sparked a political crisis in 2020, leading to the resignation of then-deputy CM Pilot and 18 other MLAs from Gehlot's administration.

'My policy is clear, I want clean politics': Pilot

Addressing the event on his father's death anniversary in Dausa on Sunday, Pilot vowed to continue raising his voice against corruption and for the people's rights. "My voice is not weak, I will not step back. The nation needs politics of truth. I don't want people to play with the future of the youth. My policy is clear, I want clean politics," he said.

Pilot says raising opinion very important in politics

"If something is lacking in our governance, then without blaming others, we should rectify it. I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone. Raising your opinion is very important in politics," Pilot said. Among other things, he demanded a probe against ex-CM Vasundhara Raje.

Congress plays down rumors saying they will fight elections 'unitedly'

Meanwhile, the Congress party also played down the rumors of the possibility of a new party being launched by Pilot, stating that they will fight the elections unitedly in Rajasthan. "Our party president and we surely feel there will be a positive solution to this issue," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said over the developments in Rajasthan.

Congress' high command seeks to resolve feud

Last week, Pilot and Gehlot met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Delhi. Later, Rajasthan Congress General Secretary In-Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed 90% of Pilot's issues had been resolved. Pilot has reportedly refused a post in the central leadership offered by the party as he is reluctant to move out of Rajasthan before the elections.

My father never compromised on principles: Pilot

