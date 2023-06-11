Politics

Modi will become 'Narendra Putin' after winning 2024 elections: Mann

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 11, 2023 | 05:24 pm 1 min read

Bhagwant Mann was speaking at a rally in Delhi against Centre's ordinance (Photo credit: Twitter/@BhagwantMann)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then PM Narendra Modi would become "Narendra Putin." Notably, Mann was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's near-authoritarian government. His comments came during the mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against the Centre's controversial ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

BJP has started to consider Modi as India's 'malik': Mann

Mann stated, "If the BJP wins elections in 2024, then there will be no elections. Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin if the BJP wins the 2024 polls." "BJP leaders have started to consider Modi as the malik of India. If 140 crore Indians decide to save India, the country will be saved." He earlier accused the BJP of dividing India on religious grounds.

Kejriwal calls Centre's ordinance 'dictatorial'

On Sunday, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal held a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against the central government's ordinance, which seeks to establish its absolute control over the national capital's administrative services. Calling the ordinance "dictatorial," Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was planning to bring similar ordinances in other states as well.

