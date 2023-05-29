India

'Ready to take bullets...': Bajrang Punia on ex-IPS officer's warning

'Ready to take bullets...': Bajrang Punia on ex-IPS officer's warning

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 29, 2023, 05:27 pm 3 min read

Wrestler Bajrang Punia exchanged heated words with ex-IPS officer NC Asthana over bullet warning

Top wrestler Bajrang Punia has responded to former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) NC Asthana's veiled warning against wrestlers that police can shoot the protesting grapplers. In a Twitter post, Punia said he was ready to take bullets in the chest. The heated exchange erupted after the police foiled the wrestlers' march to the new Parliament, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Why does this story matter?

Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh camped at Jantar Mantar over a month ago after their calls for action against Singh fell on deaf ears for three months.

Seven women, including a minor, have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, on the contrary, alleges that the protest against him is politically motivated.

'Will even shoot if necessary...': Asthana on wrestlers' protests

On Sunday, Asthana retweeted a news report and wrote in Hindi, "Will even shoot if necessary...Right now, they have just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage." "Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled. But, to know that it's necessary to be educated. See you again at the postmortem table!"

Here is what Asthana posted on Twitter

'Wives will be widowed, children orphaned without reason': Asthana

"Some fools doubt the right of the police to shoot. If you can read English, then read the decision of the Supreme Court in Akhilesh Prasad's case. Those illiterate who cannot read, it is good advice not to test this right," the ex-DGP said in another tweet. "Wives will be widowed and children orphaned without any reason! stay fit," he added.

'Where to come to get shot': Punia dares former DGP

Purportedly upset by Asthana's tweets, Punia, one of the top grapplers demanding Bhushan's arrest in the alleged sexual harassment case, replied, "This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother, I am standing in front here." "Tell me where to come to get shot...I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest," Punia tweeted.

Heated exchange between Punia and Asthana on Twitter

Protesting wrestlers booked for 'rioting,' over 800 detained

On Sunday, Punia and other star wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat were booked for rioting and other charges. They were detained by the Delhi Police after they attempted to break through barricades to march toward the new Parliament. The police also removed the protesters from Jantar Mantar and detained 109 people, while 700 others were detained from across Delhi.