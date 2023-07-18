Ex-Kerala CM and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy passes away

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 18, 2023

Kerala's former chief minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy (79) passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He had been staying at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Congress leaders expressed grief over his death. The Kerala government declared a public holiday on Tuesday while the state's Mahatma Gandhi University postponed all exams scheduled for the day.

Chandy was deeply involved in people's lives: Vijayan

