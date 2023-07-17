NCB destroys 1.4 lakh kilogram drugs worth Rs. 2,300 crore

India

NCB destroys 1.4 lakh kilogram drugs worth Rs. 2,300 crore

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 17, 2023 | 07:45 pm 2 min read

NCB destroyed 1.4 lakh kilogram drugs worth Rs. 2,300 crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday destroyed more than 1,44,000kg of drugs in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The drugs were worth about Rs. 2,300 crore, per reports. Shah presided over a regional meeting on "Drugs Trafficking and National Security" in New Delhi, where he virtually watched the incineration of the seized drugs by the NCB.

Know about destroyed drugs from different states

The NCB reportedly destroyed 1,486kg of drugs in Assam, 229kg in Chandigarh, 4,277kg in Gujarat, 2,458kg in Haryana, 4,069kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884kg in Madhya Pradesh, 1,803kg in Tripura, and 4,049kg in Uttar Pradesh. From June 1, 2022, to July 15, 2023, all NCB units destroyed 876 tonnes of narcotics worth Rs 9,580 crore.

Watch: Shah inaugurating conference, overseeing incinerated operation

Centre adopted 'zero tolerance policy' against narcotics: Shah

At the conference on Monday, Shah lauded the officials and highlighted various anti-narcotics initiatives by the central government. He claimed that the Centre had adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" against narcotics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership "in order to create a drug-free India." With Monday's drug destruction, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in a single year has surpassed 10 lakh kilograms.

Similar exercise conducted in March

In March, the NCB also conducted a similar exercise when it destroyed over 30 tonnes of drugs in the virtual presence of Shah. The operation was held in four locations: Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and Kolkata. Shah had said that the fight against drugs is part of a pledge under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav program started by PM Modi.

Share this timeline