Written by Ayushi Goswami July 17, 2023 | 07:20 pm 2 min read

Seema Haider crossed the border to pursue her love for Indian citizen Sachin Meena

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) questioned Pakistan's Seema Ghulam Haider, her Indian lover Sachin Meena, and Meena's father at an undisclosed location in Noida on Monday, reported India Today. Meanwhile, a right-wing outfit called "Gau Raksha Hindu Dal" issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Haider to leave India or face consequences.

Why does this story matter?

Haider (30) crossed the border with her four children in May to live with Noida-based Meena (25), whom she met while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in 2019. They secretly got married in Nepal in March on their first meeting. Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India, while Meena and his father were held for sheltering the illegal migrants.

Haider could be Pakistani spy: Right-wing outfit

The outfit claimed Haider could be a Pakistani spy and pose a threat to India. "If Haider does not leave the country in 72 hours...we will begin an agitation," Ved Nagar, the organization's national president, said. Notably, the development came after all three were granted bail on July 8 on a set of conditions, including Haider not leaving the country without informing the police.

'I still love her': Haider's Pakistani husband

Separately, in an interview with a Pakistani YouTuber, Haider's husband Ghulam Haider said that he "still loves her" and would "continue to do so," reported India Today. Ghulam, who works in Saudi Arabia, also urged his wife to return to Pakistan for the sake of their children. Earlier, he stated that he learned about Haider's location through Indian media.

Neighbors, relatives don't want Haider to return

On Sunday, Haider's relatives and neighbors made it clear that they didn't want her back in Pakistan. "She should just send her children back to Pakistan. She can stay there. Now she is no longer even a Muslim," PTI reported, quoting the 16-year-old son of Haider's landlord. Reportedly, Haider and Ghulam eloped 10 years ago to Karachi and got married against their parents' wishes.

