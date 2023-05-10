World

Which ex-Pakistan PMs faced arrests before Imran Khan, and why

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 10, 2023, 09:15 pm 3 min read

Pakistan has a long history of arresting former prime ministers before Imran Khan

In a dramatic move on Tuesday, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The action—allegedly taken in a corruption case—triggered violent protests across Pakistan, killing nearly six people. Notably, Pakistan has a history of arresting former premiers. From Zulfikar Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif, here are the PMs who experienced lockup.

Why does this story matter?

Khan's arrest sparked widespread unrest in Pakistan after his followers clashed with police and destroyed properties.

His arrest also drew attention to the country's long history of imprisoning past prime ministers. Since its inception, Pakistan has been renowned for similar occurrences.

The country's first PM Liaquat Ali Khan was killed in Rawalpindi in 1951 during a public meeting of the Muslim City League.

Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi—first Pakistan Premier jailed

One of the earliest arrested premiers in Pakistan was Hussain Shaheed Suharwardi. Suharwardi, who was the PM from September 1956 to October 1957, refused to endorse President Ayub Khan, after which he was banned from participating in politics, making him ineligible to run in elections. In 1962, he was arrested and held in solitary confinement at Karachi's Central Jail under the Pakistan Security Act.

Firebrand leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto jailed and sentenced to death

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan's Prime Minister from August 1973 to July 1977, was jailed for plotting to kill political adversary Nawab Kasuri in 1974. Bhutto was released on the instructions of the Lahore High Court, which overturned his arrest. However, three days later, the firebrand leader was arrested again under the country's martial law regulations and sentenced to death.

Benazir Bhutto, Daughter of the East faced arrest too

Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan's first and only female Prime Minister, who served from December 1998 to August 1990 and October 1993 to November 1996. She was arrested in 1985 and held under house arrest for 90 days for criticizing former President Zia-ul-Haq's autocratic regime. She was arrested again in 1999 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in a corruption case.

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan PM who faced arrest and exile

In 1999, General Pervez Musharraf, the former army chief of Pakistan, deposed and exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif attempted to return to Pakistan in 2007 but was caught and deported within hours to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he was convicted to seven years in prison in a corruption case, after which he moved to London in 2019 and lived in exile.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, accused of receiving bribery

Following Sharif's resignation, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi became Prime Minister of Pakistan from January 2017 until May 2018. In July 2019, a team from Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Abbasi on allegations that he received billions of rupees in bribes while serving as petroleum minister. After a few months in jail, he was freed on bond in February 2020.

The current Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also tasted jail

Before assuming his premier position, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's current Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), also served time in prison. Sharif was arrested in a money laundering case on September 28, 2020. The Lahore High Court denied his bail application. He was freed in April 2021 after spending nearly seven months at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.