World

Imran Khan's arrest: 130 policemen injured in Punjab; army called

Imran Khan's arrest: 130 policemen injured in Punjab; army called

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 10, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Over 130 policemen have been injured in Punjab Province of Pakistan

More than 130 police personnel were injured in violent clashes with supporters of Imran Khan in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, prompting authorities to call the Pakistan Army to control the violence. Local reports claimed that over 25 police vehicles had been set ablaze in the region, while 14 government buildings were either torched or looted following his arrest.

PTI chairman approached Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Khan approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking an annulment of the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that pronounced his arrest legal. Notably, the Chairman of PTI has been implicated in the corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust. Khan's petition reportedly states that the court order is against Article 10A of the Constitution and is full of contradictions.

Internet service suspended for indefinite period

In the aftermath of violence following Khan's arrest, the Pakistan government directed the blocking of mobile broadband services across the country. The deteriorating law and order also forced Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to cut short his foreign trip and return to the country. The army has also been deployed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order.

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakahana case too

Separately, an Islamabad court indicted Khan in the Toshakhana case, in which he is charged with hiding the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. It was filed against him by the Election Commission after he allegedly failed to declare the funds he received. Earlier, Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), sought 14-day physical remand of Khan in the Al-Qadir corruption case.

Watch: Khan's aide Asad Umar also arrested, claims PTI

Pakistan rupee falls to new low after Khan's arrest

Reportedly, the Pakistan rupee sank 1.3% to a record low of 288.5 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a day after Khan was arrested. According to Reuters, Pakistan's international bonds also fell 0.4 cents on the dollar, with the 2024 issue down 0.4 cents.